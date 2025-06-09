Combined bid for 2031 WWC includes 14 U.S. cities

[Source: Reuters]

The United States Soccer Federation and the soccer federations of Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica submitted their formal bid book to FIFA to co-host the 2031 Women’s World Cup by Friday’s deadline.

The four-way bid is the only proposal for the 2031 tournament, meaning it’s essentially a formality that those four nations will be awarded the event. There is only one submission for the 2035 Women’s World Cup as well — a joint bid by Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Fourteen of the 20 proposed venues in the U.S.-Mexico-Costa Rica-Jamaica bid are American cities. Eleven of them are NFL stadiums, along with Nashville SC’s MLS-specific venue, Orlando’s multi-purpose stadium and a relatively new stadium in San Diego that houses San Diego FC, the NWSL’s Wave and San Diego State football.

–Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium)

–Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

–Charlotte, N.C. (Bank of America Stadium)

–Denver (Empower Field at Mile High)

–East Rutherford, N.J. (MetLife Stadium)

–Houston (NRG Stadium)

–Inglewood, Calif. (SoFi Stadium)

–Kansas City, Mo. (Arrowhead Stadium)

–Minneapolis (U.S. Bank Stadium)

–Nashville, Tenn. (Geodis Park)

–Orlando, Fla. (Camping World Stadium)

–San Diego (Snapdragon Stadium)

–Seattle (Lumen Field)

–Washington (future Commanders stadium)

The other cities submitted for evaluation were Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Torreon in Mexico; the Costa Rican capital of San Jose; and the Jamaican capital of Kingston.

However, the joint bid actually lists 36 different metro areas across the four countries that encompasses “nearly 50 venues capable of playing host to a record-breaking event.”

The bid book says more than 20 venues were proposed in order to “demonstrate a commitment to securing the best possible hosting conditions and ensuring the tournament represents the full diversity of our region on a global scale.”

The United States hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1999 and 2003, and it is preparing for its second World Cup on the men’s side in 2026 (a joint effort with Canada and Mexico).

Seven of the American stadiums on the list — AT&T Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, MetLife Stadium, NRG Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Arrowhead Stadium and Lumen Field — will serve as host venues next year.

