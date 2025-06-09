Colombia down Uzbekistan in Group K encounter

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

Colombia claimed a convincing 3–1 victory over Uzbekistan in their FIFA World Cup Group K match at Mexico City Stadium.

The South Americans took the lead through Daniel Muñoz in the 40th minute before doubling their advantage early in the second half when Luis Díaz found the net in the 65th minute.

Uzbekistan briefly threatened a comeback after Abbosbek Fayzullaev pulled one back in the 60th minute, but Colombia remained composed.

Any hopes of a late response were ended deep into stoppage time when Jaminton Campaz struck in the 90th minute plus nine to seal the result.

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The win gives Colombia a strong start in Group K, while Uzbekistan will need to regroup ahead of their next World Cup fixture.