Auvray, Rodu to lead Bula FC in Pro League

Stéphane Auvray (left), Marika Rodu.

Fiji national men’s football head coach Stéphane Auvray will take on a dual role as he also guides Fiji’s first professional football franchise, Bula FC, in the OFC Professional League.

Auvray will be assisted by national assistant coach Marika Rodu, with both tasked to lead the new franchise through its debut season.

Fiji Football Association president Rajesh Patel said the arrangement makes practical and financial sense given the short OFC Pro League season, which runs from January to April 2026.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you appoint a skilled coach, it’s financially viable and logical to second them to the pro league side, and then they return to the national team.”

Auvray’s immediate focus remains on preparing the national team for the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup in Papua New Guinea next month.

Once that campaign concludes, he will begin Bula FC’s pre-season in December.

The OFC Professional League will be officially launched next Tuesday in Auckland, New Zealand.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.