Auckland United FC secure back-to-back titles at the OFC Women’s Champions League

Auckland United FC have retained their OFC Women’s Champions League title with a hard fought 1-0 win over Hekari Womens FC in the final at Stade Pater in Papeete.

The New Zealand champions scored the only goal of the game in the 26th minute through midfielder Danielle Canham and withstood plenty of pressure from the Papua New Guinea side in the second half but kept their composure in defence to secure the win.

For Hekari Womens FC it’s a bitter pill to swallow, having lost the final last year in Honiara by the same score. Ericsson Komeng’s side had suffered a major blow before kick-off with playmaker Ramona Padio ruled out for six weeks with an ankle injury suffered in the semi-final win over Ba Women FC.

Without Padio, Hekari were a distant second best in the opening half as Auckland United FC came out with real intent and dominated the midfield exchanges. They came close to taking the lead in the opening minute when Danielle Canham thundered a shot against the crossbar.

Striker Zoe Benson fired just wide of the left hand upright in the 15th minute after finding herself clear inside the box as the New Zealanders quickly found their rhythm.

Up front for Hekari Marie Kaipu found herself largely isolated on attack and unable to test Hannah Mitchell in the Auckland United goal.

Auckland United FC deservedly took the lead in the 26th minute when a corner the ball was played out to Yume Harashima who drove the ball into the box.

Chloe Knott back heeled the ball into Canham who got a touch, and the ball somehow squeezed past Gloria Laeli in the Hekari Womens FC goal.

The Kiwis should have doubled their lead in the 42nd minute when Laeli spilled the ball and Knott fired over the bar when she could have placed the ball into the back of the net.

Auckland United FC started the second half on the front foot with captain Talisha Green heading straight at Laeli five minutes in.

Komeng made a couple of changes to his side, and it brought more urgency into Hekari’s play as the match wore on. Their best chance to equalise came in the 64th minute when Kaipu threaded a ball through on goal to Nenny Elipas, but the advancing Mitchell made a strong save to deny the Hekari forward an equaliser.

Hekari continued to surge forward but the final pass often went astray, and promising positions ultimately led to nothing.

Auckland United controlled the last 15 minutes and ran down the clock effectively to secure a deserved victory. Ben Bate’s side will compete in the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup next year in a playoff against the AFC champions with the winner of that match visiting the CAF champions in round two.

The New Zealanders are also well placed to be the Oceania representative at the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup to be played in 2028.

AS Pirae was awarded the fair play award while Auckland United’s Hannah Mitchell won the golden glove for goalkeeper of the tournament, Auckland United’s Zoe Benson won the golden boot with eight goals and the golden ball for Player of the Tournament was awarded to Saskia Vosper from Auckland United FC.

