Arsenal relief as Rice secures narrow win over Newcastle

Arsenal snapped a season-long jinx against Newcastle United with a nervy 1-0 win in their last Premier League home game on Sunday all but securing runners-up spot and a place in next season’s Champions League.

Three defeats against Eddie Howe’s side during the campaign could easily have become four had the visitors converted a flurry of early chances, but Declan Rice calmed the nerves.

Rice punished Newcastle for their first-half profligacy when he connected sweetly with Martin Odegaard’s pass to rifle a curling effort past Nick Pope in the 55th minute.

Arsenal, winless in their last three league games, were indebted to keeper David Raya in the first half as he made saves from Bruno Guimaraes, Tino Livramento, Harvey Barnes and Dan Burn as the visitors dominated.

Whatever was said at halftime appeared to wake them from their lethargy though and with an away game to finish at bottom club Southampton next weekend a third successive second-placed finish looks guaranteed, albeit this time a distant one.

Arsenal have 71 points from 37 games and only sixth-placed Manchester City, who have two games remaining, can match that.

Newcastle remain in third place with 66 points but only one point separates them from seventh-placed Nottingham Forest as the battle for the other three Champions League spots will go down to the wire next Sunday.

