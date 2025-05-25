Amorim to give Man Utd fans 'apology' for poor season

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. [Source: Reuters]

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is ready to offer an on-pitch apology to the club’s fans at Old Trafford after the final Premier League game against Aston Villa.

The Old Trafford side’s tortuous campaign will draw to a close against Aston Villa tomorrow.

United’s own hopes of entry into European football’s most prestigious competition disappeared with their Europa League final defeat by Tottenham in Bilbao.

Article continues after advertisement

That disappointment added to the misery created by their worst domestic campaign since the 1973-74 relegation season, while they will have no European football next season for only the second time since 1990.

But Amorim said it would be a major mistake not to acknowledge the home support by scrapping the traditional lap of appreciation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.