FNRL defends Rugby League investment in Pacific

The Fiji National Rugby League has spoken out in support of Australia’s $600 million Pacific Rugby League Strategy, describing it as a strategic and inclusive investment that should be seen as an opportunity for all Pacific sports — not a threat to rugby union.

In a statement released today, FNRL Executive Chairman Akuila Masi addressed growing concerns voiced by rugby union leaders in the region regarding Australian Government support for rugby league development, including funding through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and initiatives like the proposed Papua New Guinea NRL team.

“Let’s be frank, this investment should never be perceived as a threat — it is a long-overdue recognition of the significant contribution that rugby league has made and continues to make to Pacific communities, identity, and development.”

He highlighted that rugby league is no longer a fringe sport in the Pacific.

Instead, it has become a thriving pathway for hundreds of Pasifika youth, many of whom are now representing their countries with pride on the global stage.

“Fiji has been a proud and passionate rugby nation in both codes. The Fiji Bati have consistently performed at the highest levels, with World Cup semi-final appearances and an ever-growing talent pool locally and abroad.”

He pointed out that this success has been achieved despite challenges such as limited infrastructure, minimal grassroots investment and inconsistent international support.

Masi emphasized that the current funding from DFAT and the NRL should not be seen as a handout but as a well-targeted investment in the future of Pacific sport.

“Contrary to the notion that this is a ‘nail in the coffin’ for rugby union, we view this moment as a wake-up call to move beyond siloed thinking. Both codes can and must thrive side-by-side. Sport is not a zero-sum game.”

He stressed that if the growth of rugby league is developed collaboratively and transparently, it would not cannibalise rugby union but rather raise the overall level of sporting excellence and opportunity throughout the region.

Masi urged Pacific governments and sporting bodies to embrace the principle of sports pluralism, a concept that empowers communities to choose the sport that best aligns with their culture and aspirations.

“The Pacific is big enough for both codes.”

The FNRL reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening local governance, expanding player pathways and supporting national development goals through sport.

The league said the DFAT-backed investments are not only about rugby league, but also about advancing health, youth development, peacebuilding and resilience across the Pacific.

“We stand ready to work alongside all stakeholders, including our colleagues in rugby union, to ensure that this momentum delivers for all Pacific peoples.”

He ended the statement with a firm call for collaboration: “Let us not fear the rise of one sport. Let us fear a failure to collaborate.”

