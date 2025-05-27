Fijian table tennis icon Anthony Ho honored

[Source: ITTF-Oceania/ Facebook]

Anthony Ho, a towering figure in Fijian and Oceania table tennis, has been posthumously awarded ITTF-Oceania Personal Honorary Membership.

This historic recognition, approved by the 23 ITTF-Oceania Member Associations at their 2025 AGM, makes him the first Fijian to receive such an honor.

Ho’s contribution to table tennis was immense, spanning national, continental, and international levels from his youth in Fiji until his passing in 2021 at age 60.

As a player, Anthony dominated in Fiji for over 30 years, securing 10 National Men’s Singles and more than 10 National Doubles titles.

He earned three silver and three bronze medals across five Pacific Games, participated in five Oceania Championships, and competed at the 1991 World Championships.

His dedication extended to coaching, where he tirelessly worked from grassroots to elite levels.

He also served as Coach/Team Manager for Fiji at major international events, including the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games.

Ho received the Sports Administrator of the Year award from FASANOC multiple times (2005, 2009, 2018) and was named Sports Volunteer of the Year in 2009.

In 2020, he was awarded the Independence Medal by the President of Fiji, an honor given to only 30 individuals for their impact on socio-economic progress and inclusivity since Fiji’s independence.

