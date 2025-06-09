Fiji Young Kulas to face Tahiti today

The Fiji Young Kulas are all set to kick off their OFC Girls Under-16 Championship campaign, with a clear focus not just on winning, but on valuable growth and experience for the nation’s young female footballers.

The team’s preparation has been intense, following a rigorous four-week camp back in Fiji.

Coach Marika Rodu says this tournament is a stepping stone for his developing squad.

Their opening match against Tahiti is expected to be a tough encounter.

“We’re expecting a tough competition from Tahiti, but it’s going to be how we defend well and how we can use our opportunities so that we maximize getting away with the three points.”

Beyond the immediate competition, this tournament focuses on the long-term development of women’s football in Fiji.

The squad features a mix of experience levels, with a few players competing in their third Under-16 championship, some in their second, and a few making their debut.

Rodu adds that the entire team is relying on their backing, asking for their prayers and enthusiastic cheers.

Fiji plays Tahiti today at 10am.

