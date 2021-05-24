Fiji Pearls back on international scene, side named

The Fiji Pearls side has been named for the Pacific-Aus Sports Series with Alisi Naqiri as captain.

Naqiri is one of the senior players who has represented Fiji since the 2015 Pacific Games.

This will be the national team’s first international outing since the 2019 Netball World Cup.

Head coach Unaisi Rokoura, says COVID 19 has had a major effect on the national team’s international campaign.

She says the PacificAus Sports Series will be an opportunity to test their elite netballers and prepare for the Netball World Cup Oceania Qualifiers in July.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivian Koster adds that they are pleased to get an international campaign up and running again.

The PacificAus Sports Series is a result of the PacificAus Sports Partnership with Netball Australia and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Fiji will play international test matches against Samoa, Tonga, Papua New Guinea and Singapore.

Team list:

Alisi Naqiri

Unaisi Rauluni

Anaseini Nauqe *

Ateca Qasenivalu *

Avelina Navue *

Ema Mualuvu

Jimaima Kete *

Kaitlyn Fisher

Maliana Rusivakula

Matila Vocea

Sereana Maragi

Vaiti Waqatabu

The Non-Travelling Reserves:

Elina Drikibau

Josephine Nailumu

Kalesi Tawake.