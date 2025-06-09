FFA warns officials over airing disputes on social media

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf has warned district officials against taking their grievances to social media instead of following proper governance channels.

He stresses that the FFA has clear constitutional processes in place for resolving disputes.

Yusuf also highlights the importance of protecting the integrity of the organization.

Article continues after advertisement

“Any issues should not be taken to social media to resolve disputes. There is ample provision in our statutes to dispute decisions, and they need to use that.”

Yusuf says the FFA remains transparent and responsive, even when misinformation circulates online.

He pointed out that social media is not the final authority and reminded officials that defamation cases, including one involving an ex-minister, are being pursued through the courts.

The CEO emphasizes the organization will continue to protect its reputation and ensure football in Fiji stays clean and well-governed.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.