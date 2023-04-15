Deaf Sports next for rugby side

The Fiji Deaf Rugby side’s attention will now turn to the upcoming Deaf Sports in Sydney next January.

Team Manager Noa Din says they’re looking for 50 people to represent Fiji in various sports such as athletics, rugby, soccer, netball, volleyball, and touch rugby.

The different sports committees will hold their respective training starting next week to prepare for the Deaf Sports.

Article continues after advertisement

With the deaf community hoping to accommodate all of their plans, they are hoping to attract a few sponsors to help with the team’s finances.

Din also thanked the Fiji Sports Council for the generous support they provided the team, allowing them to represent Fiji on an international level.

The Fiji Deaf rugby side finished fifth in the World Rugby Deaf Tournament.