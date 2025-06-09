Pandya steals show on comeback as India thrash S Africa by 101 runs in first T20

[Source: Reuters]

India beat South Africa by 101 runs in the first T20 International on Wednesday in Cuttack after the visitors were bowled out for their lowest total in the format following Hardik Pandya’s heroics with the bat.

Pandya marked his return to the national team from a two-month injury layoff with a quick-fire fifty before picking up one wicket, walking in with India reeling at 78-4.

He smashed an unbeaten 59 off 28 balls with four sixes and six fours to help India post a competitive total of 175-6 in 20 overs.

Article continues after advertisement

In response, South Africa suffered a batting collapse, as they were bowled out for 74 as all six Indian bowlers picked up wickets.

“I had to back my shots. I realised the wicket had a bit of spice. I had to be a bit gutsy,” Pandya said after he was named player of the match.

“It was more about timing the ball, not breaking the ball. I was very satisfied with the way I was batting.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.