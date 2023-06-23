Nasinu Muslim, Lami High join schools' cricket

[Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

Two new schools have joined the Fiji Secondary School cricket competition this year.

Nasinu Muslim College and Lami High school have entered the competition, taking the numbers up from 12 to 14 this year.

Cricket Fiji acting chief executive Sitiveni Rokoro says as the numbers grow so too do their plans of expanding the competition.

“We have 14 teams altogether, eight in the Southern Zone and six in the Western Zone. We are planning to expand next year and to have a national final, so once these two zones complete their competitions, we’ll that but that’s the plan for 2024.”

The quarter-final of the Southern division was concluded yesterday with Queen Victoria School, Suva Grammar, Marist Brothers High and Ratu Kadavulevu School advancing to the semis next week.

MBHS will take on RKS in the first semi-final clash while QVS battles SGS.