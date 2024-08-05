Canada's Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw

[Source: Reuters]

Canada’s Ethan Katzberg won gold in the men’s hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, solidifying his dominance in the discipline after becoming the youngest ever world champion last year.

22-year-old Katzberg set the tone with a first throw of 84.12 meters, a distance none of his competitors could surpass.

Hungary’s Bence Halasz claimed the silver medal with a throw of 79.97 meters, while Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Kokhan secured the bronze with a throw of 79.39 meters.