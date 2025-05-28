Canada sends warning with first win

Canada has started their Oceania Rugby U20s Challenge with a win.

The side convincingly beat Samoa in their first match at Prince Charles Park in Nadi 44-20.

Two successive Samoa tries to captain Totoa Auva’a and Christian Lealofi got them on the front foot.

Canada replied with two tries to number eight Liam Kinghorn and half back Stephen Webb.

Inside center En-Hakorey Pepese put the Samoans back in front 17-13 with a try in the corner, however, the Canadians managed to cross for a forwards try to lead 18-17 at half time.

The second spell started with a bang with the Samoans nailing a penalty but Canada flyhalf Josh McIndoe sliced through after scopping a loose ball from a lineout 25 meters out from the opposition tryline.

Halfback Webb got his second following some brilliant rugby by Canada

Leading 32-20, Canada applied pressure and kept Samoa in their half.

The Canadians displayed running rugby under the Nadi heat and second five eighth Jimmy Leach scored their fifth try.

Round two will be held next Monday at the same venue with Fiji hosting Canada at 2pm before Samoa tackles Tonga at 4pm.

The last round is next Saturday where Tonga battles Canada and Fiji meets Samoa.

All games will be shown live on FBC Sports.

