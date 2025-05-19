Bulai finds passion in coaching

Deborah Bulai [Photo: Supplied]

Pacific Games gold medalist and national record holder in the hammer throw Deborah Bulai is currently focused on coaching, specifically a group of athletes preparing for the Pacific Mini Games in Palau at the end of next month.

When asked if she was heading there as well, she said her focus is on mentoring those who are new to the sport.

The Rewa lass says coaching is something she is truly passionate about, and the talent she has come across has not disappointed.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m really passionate about coaching, I know I’m the only one that can do it hopefully I can have someone under me in the future that will be able to just push this legacy on. In the coming years my focus is starting training here in a few weeks and then focusing on the upcoming commonwealth games thats coming up. ”

She currently has two athletes under her guidance at the moment, one of which is preparing for the Mini Games.

The Pacific Mini Games starts on the 29th of next month in Koror, Palau.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.