Vodafone Cup grand final heads west to Lautoka

[Source: Saru Dragons Rugby League club/Facebook]

The Vodafone Cup 2026 National Grand Final will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka this Saturday bringing the national rugby league finals action to the Western Division.

The Army Bears will take on Namoli West Tigers in the opening match at 11.30am in the FNRLW grade, with the two sides looking to finish their campaigns on a high.

The FNRLW Premier Women’s prize presentation follows at 12.30pm before the men’s competition takes centre stage.

Saru Dragons will meet Navy Albatross in the Premier grade at 1pm, with the match scheduled to run until 2.35pm.

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The Premier Men’s prize presentation is scheduled for 2.45pm, bringing the day’s programme to a close.

Pre-sale tickets are priced at five dollars, while gate sales will cost seven dollars.

Adult and child tickets are listed at three dollars, with the child rate applying to those under 12 years old.