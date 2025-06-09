Rental operators seek Police help to recover vehicles

Rental car operators are calling for clearer police assistance when customers fail to return vehicles on time.

They say some vehicles are kept beyond the agreed rental period, leaving operators to track down and recover their assets themselves.

First Choice Rental owner Navinesh Prasad says the delays can cost businesses money and disrupt operations.

He says operators need police and traffic teams to help locate vehicles and recover them safely.

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“Because we are going there for peace and to get our vehicles recovered.”

At least advise other police and traffic teams to erect the checkpoint around, you know, elsewhere in peace, so that the vehicle can be seized. That’s very simple and common sense.”

Prasad says recovering vehicles without police support can also put operators at risk, especially when customers refuse to cooperate.

Rental operator Rajesh Prasad says businesses are often told the matter is a private dispute because a rental agreement is in place.

Police say vehicles that are not returned on time are generally treated as civil matters.

The rental industry is now calling for clearer coordination between police, traffic authorities and operators to help recover vehicles safely.