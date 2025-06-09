New deal to keep airspace safe

The flight inspections verify that navigation equipment and flight procedures. [PICTURE:SUPPLIED]

Fiji Airports has renewed a five-year agreement with Radiola for specialist flight inspection services across Fiji.

The agreement extends a partnership that has lasted more than 25 years.

The services will be used to inspect and verify air navigation systems and instrument flight procedures.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive Mesake Nawari says the renewed agreement reinforces the organisation’s focus on aviation safety and reliable air navigation services.

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Radiola Executive Director Richard Thompson says Fiji was the company’s first international customer.

Thompson says Radiola is proud of the relationship built with Fiji over the past 25 years.

The flight inspections verify that navigation equipment and flight procedures meet international safety standards.

They also support the safe and efficient operation of Fiji’s airspace.