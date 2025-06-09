Singh’s final farewell today

[Photo: Fiji Government FB Page]

The casket of former Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh has arrived in Fiji, as family, colleagues and Government officials prepare to pay their final respects.

Singh’s casket arrived at Nadi International Airport today, where it was received by his family, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, Justice Minister Siromi Turaga, senior officials and Ministry of Employment staff.

The emotional arrival marked the late minister’s final journey home after he passed away in Brisbane following an illness.

His casket will now be escorted to Suva, with funeral arrangements already underway.

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Singh will be laid to rest today at Raralevu Cemetery in Nausori.

Members of the public can pay their final respects at the funeral service at Rishikul Sanatan College from 9 am to 12 pm.

He is being remembered by his family, colleagues and members of the public for his service to Fiji.