Police investigate death after drinking session

[File Photo]
Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Nausori man following a drinking session over the weekend, while another person remains in critical condition.
Police say the man, who worked as a staff nurse, returned home after the drinking session and began vomiting.
He was rushed to hospital for medical treatment but was pronounced dead.
Investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and the cause of death.
Article continues after advertisement
Advertisement