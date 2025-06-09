Police inaction prolonged suffering for children

[Photo: File]

Police action over the alleged assault of two children on Sukanaivalu Road came only after a concerned neighbour took the matter to social media.

The neighbour, Ruci Molia, says she had called Police several times over the past two months after allegedly hearing the children crying and calling for help.

She claims Police did not respond to her earlier calls, and on one occasion when the officers did turn up to the property, they later told her not to call again if another

incident occurred.

Molia says she eventually posted photographs of the children on social media yesterday, pleading for someone to intervene.

She says response from police following her social media post was immediate.

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The two children were subsequently removed from the home and placed in the care of a relative in Lautoka.

The children’s mother did not leave with them despite efforts by officials, according to Police.

Molia says she is concerned that it took public attention on social media for authorities to act.

She alleges the children had been suffering for months and would approach her when their parents were asleep, asking her to call Police.

Police confirm that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

FBC News has sent questions to the police about allegations of police neglect made by the neighbour.