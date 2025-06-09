IDC breaks new ground with Kiribati invitation

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The FMF Inter-District Championship will break new ground this year, with the Kiribati national team set to make a historic appearance in Fiji’s premier domestic football tournament.

Fiji Football chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says Kiribati’s inclusion in the 86th edition is a first in the competition’s history, while the Fiji Under-17 side will also feature in the Premier division.

“This year is going to be a historical occasion because we have invited our neighbouring country, for the first time ever in the competition history, to be part of IDC.”

Kiribati will compete in the Premier division, alongside the Fiji U17 side, which is currently in camp preparing for its FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

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Yusuf says the inclusion of the young national side will provide valuable exposure against experienced district teams and allow the players to compete at a higher level in front of a large football audience.

The 2026 IDC will feature three divisions, with eight teams in the Super Premier, eight in the Premier and another eight in the Senior division.

The tournament also comes off the back of a record-breaking 2025 edition in Ba, where more than 35,000 spectators passed through the gates across five days.

The final drew 14,300 fans, setting a new attendance record for 4R Govind Park and ranking among the highest crowds recorded for an Fiji Football finals event.

With traditional district rivalries set to return and two new dimensions added through Kiribati and the Fiji U17 side, the 2026 FMF IDC is shaping up as another significant chapter in the tournament’s long history.

The competition starts on the 6th of next month until the 11th at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.