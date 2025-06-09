Bus operators seek return of subsidy

[Photo: File]

The Fiji Bus Operators Association (FBOA) is calling for the urgent reinstatement of the 22.5% government support for the bus industry, amidst the hike in fuel cost with more increases anticipated in the near future.

The FBOA says the State’s support which ended on 31 August 2026 has resulted in increasing cost to its members.

The Association claims it has made a formal submission to the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) and is currently awaiting a response.

The FBOA says its members are working to maintain services despite the increasing fuel costs, but the continued escalation in fuel prices is creating significant challenges for the sustainability of bus operations.

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The Association claims that if operators are unable to sustain their operations, the impact will ultimately be felt by the travelling public.

The FBOA has called a meeting of its members for Wednesday, 30 September 2026, to discuss the ongoing fuel crisis and its impact on the bus industry.

The Association will also seek to engage with Government, the FCCC and Other relevant authorities to identify an urgent and sustainable way forward for the bus industry.