Man remains in ICE detention with bullet after Texas shooting

source: Reuters
A man identified as the Venezuelan who was shot and wounded by a federal immigration agent in Texas said on Monday that he was in pain and being held at an ICE detention center with a bullet lodged in his back.
Attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch introduced the man who phoned into a news conference she was holding in Austin as her client, Wilber Rafael Garces Perez. He said he was bleeding and was not receiving adequate medical care in a Texas detention facility.
“I’m not doing well because of the gunshot I received,” Perez, 28, said in Spanish as reporters listened to a speakerphone, adding that he had to sleep on the floor at the detention center.
Attorney Lincoln-Goldfinch said at the news conference that Perez was being held at the South Texas ICE Processing Center, about 130 miles southwest of Austin, and that he was undergoing questioning by agents.
Perez said he was released within four hours of arriving at a hospital, and that a doctor treating him told him ICE agents were in a hurry to transfer him to a detention center.