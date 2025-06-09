Man remains in ICE detention with bullet after Texas shooting

source: Reuters

A man identified as the Venezuelan who was shot and wounded by a federal immigration agent in Texas said on Monday that he was in pain and being held at an ICE ​detention center with a bullet lodged in his back.

Attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch introduced the man who phoned ‌into a news conference she was holding in Austin as her client, Wilber Rafael Garces Perez. He said he was bleeding and was not receiving adequate medical care in a Texas detention facility.

“I’m not doing well because of the gunshot I received,” Perez, 28, said in ​Spanish as reporters listened to a speakerphone, adding that he had to sleep on the floor at the ​detention center.

Attorney Lincoln-Goldfinch said at the news conference that Perez was being held at the ⁠South Texas ICE Processing Center, about 130 miles southwest of Austin, and that he was undergoing questioning by agents.

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Perez ​said he was released within four hours of arriving at a hospital, and that a doctor treating him told him ICE ​agents were in a hurry to transfer him to a detention center.