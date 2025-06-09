UK envoy praises Pacific Media’s Role

[Supplied: Acting British High Commissioner to Fiji, Steph Lysaght at the PINA Summit, Savusavu]

The media will play an important role in helping Fijians understand the constitutional process.

Acting British High Commissioner to Fiji Steph Lysaght says the Pacific tradition of talanoa allows people to come together, understand issues and make informed decisions.

Speaking at the official welcome cocktail for the 8th Pacific Media Summit, Lysaght says this is also where the media plays a critical role.

“They have the right information, and through the common wisdom of the crowd, they make better decisions for themselves and for their communities. And fundamentally, that is what the media does for all of our countries.”

Article continues after advertisement

Lysaght says journalism is not always an easy profession, with journalists working long hours to keep the public informed.

He says their work is tremendously important, with its benefits felt across Fiji and the wider Pacific.

Lysaght says the media will be particularly important as Fiji begins nationwide discussions on the proposed new Constitution.

“As just one example, today in Parliament a proposed new constitution was presented, and a constitution is supremely important for the people. That’s what a constitution is about. And in the next days and weeks, there will be a nationwide talanoa, and it will be conducted through the good work and integrity of many of you journalists in this region.”

Lysaght says the constitutional process would not be possible without the work of the media in Fiji, the Pacific and beyond.

The Pacific Media Summit officially begins tomorrow in Savusavu.