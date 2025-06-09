Rental companies raise concerns over fine delays

[Photo: FILE]

Rental vehicle operators are raising concerns over traffic fines that can take weeks or even months to appear in the Land Transport Enforcement system.

They say these delays can make it harder for rental companies to track offences linked to their vehicles.

The issue was raised during a meeting between rental vehicle operators and traffic enforcement officials.

Fiji Rental Cars Association member Kartik Sharma says the use of manual fine books can contribute to delays in the process.

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“Until the full book is finished, that book never gets to LTA. So, sometimes, it’s filled; it’s sitting in the vehicle, there’s another book, that book goes halfway, two books of it, and then it comes to LTA. So, either the first crime in that book is almost near the 90 days, maybe one day, maybe two days to do that. There are a few months’ worth of time to do it.”

Sharma says better communication between enforcement authorities and rental companies could help address the problem.

Other members of the association say there are also cases where customers do not tell rental companies about fines before returning their vehicles.

Traffic police Rakesh Chand says the association and enforcement authorities will continue discussions to find ways to reduce the delays.