Urgent sea rescue for injured toddler

[File Photo]

A two-year-old boy has been seriously injured after he was allegedly kicked and stomped on by a horse in Nayau, Lau. He is being urgently transported to Suva for medical treatment.

Two doctors, Dr Tui Lasike and Dr Mika Lutumailagi, were deployed by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services last night to retrieve the toddler aboard the FNS Savenaca.

The deployment was necessary after rough seas and severe weather prevented smaller boats from safely travelling between Nayau and Lakeba. The suspected fractures also made an open-boat transfer too dangerous in the heavy swells.

The medical team left at 8pm last night and is scheduled to arrive in Nayau today.

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Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, who has been monitoring the case, says the joint response shows what can be achieved when medical and maritime teams work together.

“Seeing our medical personnel, naval officers and community members join forces overnight to navigate these challenging waters shows the true spirit of our country.”

Dr Lalabalavu has also urged parents and guardians to closely supervise young children, particularly around large animals and agricultural equipment.

Toddlers are incredibly vulnerable and unaware of the dangers around them, especially in environments with large animals or heavy agricultural equipment, he said.

He states that accidents can happen within seconds and parents and communities must maintain close supervision of young children.

The toddler will be assessed upon arrival in Suva and admitted to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The Ministry will provide further updates on his condition following his medical assessment.