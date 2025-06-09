Court reviews Samabula Sacrilege case 

[Photo: File]

The Suva High Court will deliver its ruling tomorrow morning on the review of orders made in the case of Samuela Tawase, who was discharged following a special verdict in relation to a sacrilege case at the Shiv Temple in Samabula.

Tawase was charged with one count of sacrilege after he was allegedly involved in an incident at the temple on July 11 last year.

He is alleged to have climbed over the temple’s grilled fence and damaged Hindu religious ornaments.

The Suva Magistrates Court previously discharged Tawase and ordered compulsory community treatment.

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However, the Suva High Court called the case for review this morning.

State Prosecutor Livai Tuivuya argued the Magistrates Court’s orders.

High Court Judge Daniel Goundar said an order for community treatment can only be made by medical practitioners, not a magistrate.

The court previously heard that Tawase was not in the right frame of mind when the alleged offence occurred and had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The State said Tawase spent 10 months in remand and three months at St Giles Hospital.

Medical evidence presented to the court stated that his condition can be controlled with medication, while the risk of relapse could increase if he uses drugs or alcohol.

Tawase is currently on daily medication and is required to receive his Haldec injection on the third of every month.

He was released into the custody of his uncle, who was directed to supervise his medication.

Defence counsel Timoci Varinava argued that the Magistrates Court had erred in law when issuing the community treatment order

He submitted that Tawase should instead be admitted to St Giles Hospital for one year.

The High Court is now expected to determine whether the Magistrates Court’s orders should be quashed.

Justice Goundar has directed Tawase’s guardians to be present in court today when the ruling is delivered