New fence ends cemetery vandalism

[Photo: Multi-Ethnic Affairs Facebook]

Years of illegal dumping, drinking and vandalism at the Vunivau Cemetery have been brought to an end following the completion of a new security fence.

The cemetery had become a place where people entered freely, dumped household rubbish and consumed alcohol.

Vunivau Advisory Councillor Dalip Chand says broken bottles, rubbish and even used diapers were regularly left inside the cemetery grounds.

He says the community often had to clean the area before funerals could take place.

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Chand says the lack of a proper fence also made the cemetery vulnerable to repeated vandalism.

The fencing project was supported through the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs’ Multi-Ethnic Grant Programme, with seven-thousand dollars provided towards the project.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts Charan Jeath Singh says families should be able to farewell their loved ones in a safe, dignified and respectful

environment.