Rewa braces for tough FMF IDC title defence

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Defending champions Rewa FC are expecting a challenging campaign at the FMF Inter-District Championship, despite team director Amish Patel believing their pool draw looks more favourable than their Battle of the Giants assignment.

Rewa will be aiming to retain their title when the tournament is hosted in the Suva, with Patel acknowledging that defending their crown will require a strong performance from the team.

While the draw may appear more favourable, Patel says there is little room for complacency, with every team expected to provide a stern test.

He has also singled out Nasinu as a potential threat, following their recent performances and the challenge they presented to Rewa in the BOG semi-final.

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“Looking at Nasinu, they have been getting good exposure nowadays and giving us a tough time during the semi-finals.”

The team director believes Nasinu’s narrow defeat to Rewa demonstrated their ability to compete with the country’s top sides and potentially cause upsets at the FMF IDC.

With the pressure on Rewa to maintain their status as champions, Patel says preparations have already begun, with the players determined to meet the demands of the tournament.

He says the team is ready to work hard and face the challenges ahead as they pursue another title.

Patel is also calling on Rewa supporters to turn out in numbers throughout the competition, urging fans to stand behind the team in every match as they look to defend their championship.

The FMF IDC will kickoff on the 6th of next month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.