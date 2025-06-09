Youngstars United make history in maiden season

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Youngstars United FC have made an immediate impact in the Navua Football Association, completing a perfect campaign to claim the 2026 Regional Club Competition title in their debut season.

The newcomers dominated the competition, winning all their matches to finish with a maximum 30 points and an impressive goal difference of plus 51.

Their remarkable run also saw them collect two major individual awards, underlining their strength at both ends of the field.

Striker Usaia Tilivarua led the charge in front of goal, scoring 22 times to claim the Golden Boot award.

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Goalkeeper Tevita Ravia was equally impressive, conceding just three goals throughout the competition to secure the Golden Gloves award.

Owned and managed by Ronald Raichand, Youngstars United FC entered the competition with a squad featuring established players including Tevita Ravia, Peniame Drova, Kolinio Sivoki, Isake Naduvu, William Komasi, Jared Rongosulia, Junior Jack, Apolosi Seru, Bai Tito and Simione Damuni.

Their maiden campaign has now delivered regional honours, with the club turning its attention to the National Club Championship.

The national competition is scheduled to be played following the FMF Inter-District Championship, giving Youngstars an opportunity to test themselves against the country’s top club sides.

With an unbeaten record and individual accolades already secured, the Navua champions will be aiming to carry their momentum onto the national stage as they pursue another title.

Meanwhile, district teams are currently preparing for the FMF IDC that’s set to begin in a fortnight in Suva.

This year’s IDC will feature the Kiribati national football team and the Under 17 national team.