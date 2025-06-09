Water shortage triggers diarrhoea cases

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

A water shortage on Batiki Island is now becoming a health concern, with the local nursing station reporting a surge in diarrhoea cases.

The Ministry of Health has responded by sending an emergency team to the island as prolonged dry conditions continue to affect access to clean water.

Rainwater harvesting systems have been depleted, leaving communities with limited water supplies.

The immediate response is focused on the boarding school and health centre, where families are sharing limited communal water reserves.

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Clean drinking water has been transported from Ovalau to help prepare Oral Rehydration Solutions, while essential antibiotics have been sent to the nursing station.

Medical officers and health inspectors are also carrying out regular health checks at the boarding school and monitoring water safety.

The Ministry says water tanks provided through the WASH project cannot meet the needs of communities during a prolonged drought.

Additional water supplies are being transported from Levuka, with regular supply trips planned.

Residents are being urged to boil drinking water for at least one minute, wash their hands with soap and clean water, and keep water containers covered to prevent contamination.

Authorities warn the driest period of the current El Niño event is expected between October and December.