FMF IDC set for another exciting chapter

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

FMF has renewed its commitment to local football, returning as naming rights sponsor of the 2026 Inter-District Championship.

The partnership provides continued backing for one of Fiji football’s major annual competitions, which brings together the country’s top districts in the battle for IDC honours.

Speaking during the pool draws, FMF Group Compliance Manager Aralai Tinai says the company is proud to once again be associated with the tournament, which brings communities together through their shared passion for football.

“The IDC is more than just a football tournament. It is a celebration of talent, passion, teamwork and unity, bringing together players, supporters and communities from across Fiji.”

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Representing FMF Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Punja, Tinai acknowledged the Fiji Football Association, fellow sponsors, teams, players, officials and supporters for their contributions towards the competition.

She says the pool draws signal the beginning of another exciting IDC campaign, with fans encouraged to turn out in numbers and rally behind their respective districts.

Tinai also challenged players to make the most of the opportunity, urging them to represent their districts with pride while upholding the values of sportsmanship.

The FMF IDC will be held from October 6 to 11 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.