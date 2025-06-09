Singh’s legacy lives on

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The late Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh’s 23 years of service as a teachers’ union leader and his lifelong commitment to workers’ rights were remembered at his funeral service in Suva.

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad highlighted Singh’s strong connection with teachers and workers, saying his concern for working people began long before he entered politics.

The tribute was delivered at Rishikul Sanatan College, where family, colleagues, political leaders, trade unionists and members of the public gathered to pay their final respects.

Professor Prasad says that Singh served as General Secretary of the Fiji Teachers Union for 23 years before entering Parliament and later becoming Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations.

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“He could be stubborn. He could be impatient. He could be wonderfully direct. If he thought you were wrong, there was very little danger of your leaving the conversation without knowing it. And if he believed an argument mattered, he did not surrender it merely because the hour was late or because the rest of us were ready to move to the next item.”

Prasad adds the late minister carried his trade union experience into Government and remained focused on issues affecting workers.

He adds that Singh was known for his strong views, direct approach and determination, but also for his courage and loyalty.

Prasad highlighted that Singh’s contribution went beyond his ministerial position, with teachers, workers, trade unionists and colleagues remembering the impact he made throughout his career.

He also reflected on Singh’s personal side, remembering the friendship, humour and conversations shared over the years.