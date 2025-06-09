Online abuse threatens women’s political participation

[Photo: MOLLYN NAKABEA]

Technology-facilitated gender-based violence is increasingly being identified as a barrier to women’s participation in Fiji’s political stage.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says digital platforms that should support democratic participation are instead being used to intimidate women.

“Increasingly, these attacks have moved online. And digital platforms should be tools for democracy. Instead, they are being weaponised.”

Kiran says there is a clear difference between political debate and abuse.

Article continues after advertisement

“Robust debate and political disagreement are part of democracy. Threats, sexualized abuse, and targeted harassment are not.”

She says women should not be expected to tolerate or ignore online abuse.

Kiran says increasing women’s representation is not about replacing men, but ensuring women have an equal opportunity to participate in decisions affecting their lives, families and communities.

She adds that creating a safer political environment requires a collective effort including the Government, law enforcement, civil society, political parties, the media, communities and individual citizens.