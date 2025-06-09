Junior Kulas claim bronze as coach hails team’s progress

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Junior Kulas head coach Nicola Demaine has praised her players and staff after Fiji secured third place at the OFC U-17 Women’s Championship in the Solomon Islands.

Fiji capped off its campaign with a victory over Papua New Guinea, earning a bronze-medal finish and marking a significant improvement from last year’s sixth-place result.

Demain says the team’s progress throughout the tournament has been a source of pride, acknowledging the commitment of the players and the support behind the scenes.

“Great finish to the tournament. Huge improvement from last year’s 6th place. Really proud of the players over the tournament and grateful for the support and hard work of the staff and those back at the FA.”

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The Junior Kulas’ third-place finish reflects the strides made by the young side, which gained valuable international experience against some of the region’s top teams.

The team now returns home with a bronze medal and renewed momentum as it continues its development on the international stage.