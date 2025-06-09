Bus operators seek return of government support

[Source: File]

Bus operators are warning that rising fuel costs are putting the sustainability of public transport under increasing pressure.

The Fiji Bus Operators Association is calling for the urgent reinstatement of the 22.5 percent government support which ended on 31 August.

The Association says the support provided important relief to operators facing higher fuel costs.

But with fuel prices continuing to rise, and further increases anticipated, operators say maintaining services is becoming increasingly difficult.

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FBOA has formally approached the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission for consideration of reinstating the support and is awaiting a response.

It says if operators can no longer sustain their operations, the impact will ultimately be felt by passengers who rely on buses every day.

The Association will meet its members on 30 September to discuss the fuel crisis and its impact on the industry.

It also plans to engage Government, the FCCC and other authorities on an urgent and sustainable solution.

FBOA says its priority is ensuring buses can continue providing safe, reliable and affordable public transport.