New masjid and madarsa for Ba community

The site for the new Masjid and Education centre [Photo: Riya Bhagwan]

The Muslim community is turning to faith and education to help steer young people away from drugs and other harmful activities.

The Dawat-e-Islami Trust Fiji is investing in a new masjid and education centre in Raviravi, Ba.

Groundbreaking for the development was held yesterday, with the project to include a girls’ hostel, an Islamic education centre and a masjid.

The Trust says the project aims to address the growing demand for Islamic education and dedicated facilities along the Lautoka to Ba corridor.

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It also hopes the centre will encourage positive behaviour among young people through religious education and guidance.

The facility is expected to be completed within the next two years.