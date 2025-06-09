Temple renovation restores dignity

[Photo: Ministry of Multi Ethnic Affairs FB Page]

A religious community in Nabekavu, Labasa, now worships in a safer, cleaner environment after its Bhawan was renovated.

For years, members of the Suraj Gyan Nakambo Sat Sangh Ramayan Mandali faced problems with people entering the religious premises, drinking alcohol and leaving the area dirty.

The Bhawan also had a leaking roof and limited space, making it difficult to accommodate people during major religious gatherings.

These concerns have now been addressed through an $8,000 grant from the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, with the community also contributing financially and through labour.

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New grills have been installed around the sitting area, the leaking roof has been replaced, and the sitting area has been extended.

Mandali member Gulshan Kumar says the improvements have restored a sense of security, dignity and comfort for those using the place of worship.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the project reflects strong community ownership and partnership.