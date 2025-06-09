Critical eye surgeries halted at Ba Vision

Ba Vision is warning it could close within the next two months after a year-long delay in securing regulatory approvals for overseas surgeons halted

specialist eye surgeries and retina treatments.

Ba Vision Chief Executive Jacqueline Luck says the centre has previously brought overseas surgeons to Fiji, with their temporary registrations

approved through the Fiji Medical and Dental Council.

However, their latest applications, submitted between September and October last year, were placed on hold despite the centre meeting the

requirements on the checklist.

Luck says it is confusing why the same surgeons previously approved to operate in Fiji are now unable to do so.

She says no complaints had been received about the surgeons, who are award-winning specialists from India, which further adds to the confusion.

“Every time our surgeons were visiting us, we submitted their application for a temporary registration with the Fiji Medical and Dental Council, and we met the requirements and they have issued the registration or license permitting the surgeons to work here. But what happened last year is our application was kept on hold in spite of meeting all the requirements as per the checklist. When I was inquiring for the delay, there was silence from their end.”

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Luck says Ba Vision was subsequently informed of additional requirements, including supervision of visiting surgeons by a locally registered ophthalmologist and registering as a private hospital.

Luck says Ba Vision has addressed the requirements but is still awaiting a final decision from the relevant authorities.

The delay has meant the centre has been unable to carry out surgeries and specialist retina treatments for hundreds of patients.

One patient, Vishneel Lal, says his eyesight problem has prevented him from working while he waits for surgery.

“I am not able to go to work to provide for my family. I am not working at the moment. I am not getting any wages since I have my eyesight

problem.”

Lal says he had been expecting surgery at Ba Vision so he could return to work and support his family.

Jacqueline Luck estimates the centre could be forced to close within one to two months if the regulatory issues are not resolved.

FBC News has sought a response from the Ministry of Health and the Fiji Medical and Dental Council.

The queries have been acknowledged, but a response had not been received at the time of publication.