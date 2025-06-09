Jarvis Cocker revisits Pulp's beginnings in new documentary

source: Reuters
Almost half a century after their birth, Britpop darlings Pulp are stars of a documentary that delves back into the band’s roots in the childhood dreams of gangly frontman Jarvis Cocker.
In “Pulp: What Do You Do For An Encore?” Cocker narrates flashbacks based on diary entries he scrawled out at school in the northern English city of Sheffield in the 1970s, mapping out his “masterplan” for Pulp’s success.
“I was maybe 12 or 13 … I couldn’t play the guitar yet but I could write,” Cocker told Reuters. “It was … wish fulfilment. I suppose like manifesting.”
He got his friends to rehearse at his mother’s house, bribing them by “buying some lager”.
The film, directed by “Son of Rambow”‘s Garth Jennings, moves on to his time studying film and fine art in London — at the “St Martin’s College” immortalised in their future hit “Common People”.
“I graduated but … what really I felt a pull to do was to write songs,” he added. “I think that’s my way of trying to make sense of the world and out of myself.”