Education commission report handed over

The Education Commission handing over the 2026 report to Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro [Photo: Ministry of Education/Facebook]

The Fiji Education Commission has completed its comprehensive review of the country’s education system.

The Commission’s 2026 report has been formally handed over to the Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, by Commission Chairperson Professor Vijay Naidu.

The Minister acknowledged the work of Professor Naidu and the Commission members in completing the review.

Radrodro says the report marks an important stage in considering the future direction of education in Fiji.

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He says the Ministry will now carefully consider the recommendations contained in the report.

The Commission included Kelera Taloga, Dr Lavenia Tiko, Dr Priscilla Puamau, Dr Kesaia Seniloli, Arvind Maharaj and Ana Raivoce.