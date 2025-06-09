Taylor Swift wins MTV's new artist director award

source: Reuters

Taylor Swift will be the first recipient of the MTV Video ​Music Awards artist-director honors at this year’s ‌awards ceremony, a newly created award recognizing musicians whose work behind the camera has contributed to music video production ​and visual storytelling, CBS and MTV said ​on Monday.

The television networks said the honor ⁠for the 14-time Grammy winner “celebrates a sustained and ​influential body of work from artists who have pushed ​creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice.”

The MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Snoop Dogg, will air live ​from Los Angeles on Sunday on CBS and ​MTV and stream on Paramount+ in the United States. The ‌ceremony ⁠will be available internationally on Paramount+ and MTV the following day.

The singer-songwriter, a seven-time VMA Best Director nominee and four-time winner, has earned recognition for ​videos and ​films including “The ⁠Fate of Ophelia,” “Opalite,” and “Anti-Hero.”

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Beyond her directing work, the “Bad Blood” singer has won four ​Grammy album of the year awards. ​Her ⁠latest release, “The Life of a Showgirl,” sold more copies than any other album in the modern era ⁠during ​its first week of release, ​according to Billboard, citing data from Luminate, a firm that tracks ​music sales.