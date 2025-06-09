Rainibogi claims Oceania Cup besat male lifter award

[Source: Weightlifting Fiji/Facebook]

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Taniela Rainibogi has continued his impressive international campaign, claiming the overall Men’s Division title and a $2,000 prize at the Oceania Cup in Hawthorn, Melbourne.

Rainibogi topped the men’s division on Sinclair percentage points, earning the competition’s Best Male Athlete award in a quality field featuring several Commonwealth Games medallists.

The result comes just one month after his gold medal-winning performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, highlighting his continued form on the international stage.

The rest of the Fiji team also delivered encouraging performances, with Apakuki Tabuawaiwai recording a personal best in the clean and jerk.

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Leyna-May enjoyed an outstanding outing, setting three personal bests in the snatch, clean and jerk and total.

Daniel Shaw also impressed on his return to competition after battling the flu for around two weeks while managing a knee injury.

Weightlifting Fiji head coach Henry Elder says the team’s performances exceeded expectations and provide a timely boost as preparations continue for the 2027 Pacific Games and the Olympic qualification pathway.

Elder says the personal bests, strong return from injury and illness, and Rainibogi’s overall victory against quality opposition are positive signs for the team.

The Hawthorn competition provided an important opportunity for Fiji’s lifters to assess their progress following the Commonwealth Games, with the focus now shifting towards their next major international objectives.