Kulas eye response against Vanuatu

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji Kulas will be chasing their first win of the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup tonight when they meet Vanuatu at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fiji will be looking to bounce back after opening its campaign with a 4-0 defeat to Papua New Guinea, while Vanuatu enters the match after drawing 1-1 with Solomon Islands.

The Kulas will need a stronger showing as they look to get their campaign back on track and put their first points on the board.

Tonight’s women’s action is already, with New Caledonia taking on Papua New Guinea before Fiji faces Vanuatu at 7pm.

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In the men’s competition, Papua New Guinea opened with a 2-1 win over Vanuatu on Friday, while the Bula Boys were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by Solomon Islands.

The men’s tournament resumes tomorrow, with New Caledonia facing Solomon Islands at 4pm before the Bula Boys meet Vanuatu at 7pm.