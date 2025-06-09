Former teacher denies alleged sexual abuse

[Photo: File]

A former PEMAC school teacher appeared at the Suva High Court and took his plea charged of sexual assault and of a high school female student in a school in Suva this year.

The former school teacher pleaded not guilty to a count of sexual assault count and two counts of rapes.

It is alleged that the between an unknown date from June 1st to July 20th the high school teacher allegedly committed those acts.

The state told the court that there were no admissions in the caution interview. He is currently on bail with strict conditions set by the High court.

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The matter will be called again on the 23rd November for pre-trial conference and to fix a trial date.