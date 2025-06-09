Gavidi steps up for Bula Boys

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Young Bula Boys rep, Isimeli Gavidi, realized a proud moment in his young football career on Friday night when he made his senior international debut.

The 20-year-old Ba defender was handed a starting role against the Solomon Islands in Fiji’s opening match of the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup 2026 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

For Gavidi, the debut marked another major step in his journey after progressing through Fiji’s age-group teams before establishing himself at domestic level with Ba.

He shared the field with experienced internationals, including captain Roy Krishna, as Fiji played out an entertaining 3-all draw.

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At just 20, Gavidi now has his first senior international appearance behind him as he looks to build on the opportunity and establish himself in the Bula Boys set-up.

The Bula Boys play Vanuatu tomorrow at 7pm.