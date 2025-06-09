Kamea questions FNRL handling of alleged sexual harassment complaint

FNRL headquarters.

Rugby League in Fiji Founder and Fiji National Rugby League Life Member Culden Kamea has questioned whether the FNRL is meeting the standards set by Australian Rugby League Commission and NRL executive chairman Peter V’landys in handling a sexual harassment complaint against a senior executive.

Police confirmed to FBC News this morning that the executive is currently under investigation for allegedly sexually harassing a staff member.

Kamea says V’landys wrote to the FNRL Board on 16 September, putting directors on notice that the complaint must be handled with the “appropriate level of care, seriousness, independence, diligence and transparency”.

The complaint, according to Kamea, involved two allegations of sexual harassment against the senior executive, which allegedly occurred at the FNRL office during working hours on 27 August and 7 September this year.

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Kamea says the complaint was emailed to the FNRL Board on 16 September by his son Randall, who is assisting the organisation, with the NRL copied into the correspondence.

He says he immediately wrote to the FNRL Board recommending that it act with sensitivity and understanding, while remaining mindful of its responsibilities to both parties.

Kamea says he has not heard from the FNRL Board, the alleged offender or acting chairman Etika Rokobuli since sending that email.

The senior executive was suspended for five days on 17 September.

Kamea has now raised a series of concerns over how the matter is being managed, including alleged offender’s presence at the FNRL office on 18 September while suspended.

He says the senior executive spoke directly to staff and attended a staff meeting, where Kamea claims the alleged perpetrator described the matter as “only a small thing”.

Kamea also claims the alleged victim has been suspended from work and had her pay stopped, while his son Randall has also been suspended from working with the FNRL.

He questions whether the FNRL’s appointed independent panel of investigators is sufficiently independent.

Kamea says he understands an accountancy firm is part of the panel but points out that the firm is a major FNRL sponsor, which he believes presents a conflict of interest.

He is also seeking clarity on who else sits on the panel, their experience in handling sexual harassment complaints and the terms of reference governing the investigation.

Kamea further questions whether the FNRL investigation has been paused following the commencement of a Police investigation, citing clause 12.3 of the FNRL Code of Conduct.

He says the concerns have prompted him to speak out because of his long-standing ties to rugby league in Fiji and his involvement in helping the FNRL transition to its current board and administration.

Kamea also says he stands by his son Randall and his decision to follow the Codes of Conduct of the FNRL and International Rugby League.

He is calling for the senior executive and Rokobuli to stand down until the Police investigation is completed and its outcome made public, or for the FNRL Board to suspend them as directors.